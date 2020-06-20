John Adams, Minna Barely two days after President Mohammadu Buhari reads riot act on Service Chief over the deteriorating security situation in the northern parts of the country, armed bandits have again struck in Niger Communities, killing one person and leaving five others with serious bullets wounds.

Two elderly people were also Kidnapped and whisked away on their motorcycles. The bandits said to be over 30 in number, arrived the affected villages around 3:30pm when the people were preparing to retire to their beds, and in their usual manner, started shooting sporadically to announce their arrival.

Women and Children scrambled for their lives as they ran in different directions, and into the bush where majority of them slept.

One man identified as Audu Makeri was however not lucky as the bandits shot him at a close range when he emanated from his room.

Five other members of the affected villages sustained gun injuries when they tried to escape to safety. Two of them are currently at the Minna general hospital receiving treatments.

Villages affected in this latest attacks are Zhazhayidna, Kpayituko, Iboru, Ndayinkwo, Mbokwo, Kudodo and Affarpi, all in Shiroro local government area of the state.

A member of one of the affected villages who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone on Friday evening said the incident occurred on Thursday night ,adding about 150 cattle were rustle and two people Kidnapped.

The attack is coming barely one week after armed bandits attacked and killed two policemen that were detailed to provide security to some Engineers from Shiroro Hydro Electricity Dam who were on routine maintenance work on high tension at Kusasu village in the same Shiroro local government area of the state.

It could be recalled that worried by the continued onslaught by these bandits on communities in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa warned that if the government failed to address the security challenges in his constituency, his will be forced to defend themselves.