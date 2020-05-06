John Adams, Minna

Youths in their hundreds from six communities in Rafi local government area of Niger State on Tuesday defied the State’s stay-at-home order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and took to the streets to protest what they called “government inaction and insensitivity” in regards to the continued killing of their people by armed bandits.

The protesting youths were drawn from 14 communities in Rafi that have been under siege from armed bandits who have killed about 45 villagers, rustled over 2,000 cattle and kidnapped 15 people with N8.5 million paid as ransom for their release in the last four months alone.

The youths under the auspices of Amalgamation of Youths Development Association marched through the hitherto busy but desolate Kagara highway with a simple message – ‘Enough Is Enough – over the relentless massacre of their people by bandits, aggrieved that the government has paid little attention to control the situation.

The youths were particularly angered over the removal of a mobile police base from Uregi community; the base was established three years ago at the height of the bandit attacks and cattle rustling, describing the action as “a complete betrayal of the people by the government.”

The removal of the police mobile base, according to the protesters, has further worsened an already deteriorating security situation in the communities.

The protest comes barely a week after eight people were killed, with seven local vigilantes and their commander ambushed and slaughtered by bandits who were reportedly impervious to bullets.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the protest march, the National President of the Kamuku Progressive Union, Mallam Akayago Adams Mohammed, along with the National Chairman, Jayawa Community Development Association, Mallam Abubakar Baba Umar, said: “The youths were compelled to stage the protest to let the world and the government know about the happenings in communities in Rafi local government with a view to putting a stop to the killings and cattle rustling.”

The youths said they staged the demonstration “because the bandits are bent on eliminating us from the map of Niger State if nothing is done to stop the senseless killings, kidnappers and cattle rustling.”

They expressed dismay over the killing of 15 people within a week, including seven local vigilantes and their commander whom they claimed have been the only active security presence in the affected areas.

More worrisome, they said, was the decision of the government to relocate from Uregi community three weeks ago a mobile base that was established three years ago at the height of the bandit attacks.

The youths warned that “if no action is taken to stop the bandit attacks, then there will be no farming in entire communities in Rafi local government this farming season. Over 60 per cent of our towns and villages have become ghost homes.”

The youths had in a similar protest held last in September last year rejected relief materials sent to the affected communities by the state Emergency Management Agency, saying that what they needed was the security of their lives and property and not aid.