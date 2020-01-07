John Adams, Minna

Following last Sunday’s bandit attacks on communities in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, which left four soldiers and some civilians dead, no fewer than 2,500 people have been forced to relocate from their homes.

The bandits are said to have taken over the entire Kabuka community in the area and have converted it to their base, leading to a mass exodus of residents.

The displaced people, mostly women, and are currently taking refuge at a primary school in Sarkin Power, the headquarters of the local government.

Other communities affected by the attacks are Ingu Kasa, Anguwan Bussa, Galuwi, Almujere, Toko, Anguwan Zarumai and Anguwan Kwata communities.

Some communities in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, namely Katarma and Kuduru, which shared border with Niger State were also affected, and the people have relocated to Niger State.

The state government has mobilised the security agents with the deployment of additional soldiers who are already on the trail of the bandits to flush them out.

The state’s Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has opened a temporary camp for the displaced people at the primary school in Sarkin Power, provided relief items to the refugees.

The Director-General of the Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga, told our correspondent that food items, sanitary and sleeping materials have been provided.

The Director-General, who had paid a visit to the area to ascertain the level of casualties and the plight of the displaced persons, disclosed that contrary to earlier reports that the bandits were 30 in number, the bandits are over 100 who invaded the communities in 50 motorcycles.

Inga, who was silent on the number of casualties on the side of the civilians, said that according to the people, the bandits have stolen about 500 cattle from the communities and are looking for safe exit routes, but are currently scattered around Mangoro and Kabula in Zazzaga province.