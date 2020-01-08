John Adams, Minna

Barely four days after armed bandits attack some communities, killing a captain and three others, the hoodlums have abducted the Chief Imam of Beni Central mosque, Mallam Umar Mohammed in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits, numbering over 50 and moving from one community to another dispossessing the people of their property including cattle, invaded Beni in Munya local government and Kudami in Paikoro local government in the early hour of Wednesday where they wreak havoc.

While the bandits met stiff resistance in Kudami from the people, they had a field day in Beni where they looted shops and houses and kidnaped the Chief Imam on his way for a naming ceremony.

Twenty other members of the community were also said to have been kidnapped in the process.

It was also gathered that no fewer than four people have so far been killed in Beni while several others are in critical condition following gunshot injuries they sustained. They are currently receiving treatment at the Kafin Koro General Hospital.

The District Head of Beni, Alhaji Jafaru Umar Sarki, who confirmed the recent attacks to our correspondent in a telephone interview said the invasion of the community by the bandits is the second in three days.

“They came three days ago and stole over 200 cows from Fulani men, and this morning (Wednesday) they came again in their numbers. As I speak to you now, they are busy looting shops and moving from house to house and collecting people’s property.

“So far four people have been killed, they shot another boy in the head and we don’t know if he will survive. They are so many in number; I can’t count them and they all had guns.

“The unfortunate thing is that we informed the security agents about it after the first attack but up till now nobody came to our rescue.

“What is the essence of security if the people’s lives and property are not safe. This community is under siege at the moment and we are helpless,” he lamented.

The district head disclosed that in July last year, two of his daughters were kidnapped on the eve of their marriage but only regained their freedom after the payment of ransom.

Meanwhile the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has told security agencies to adopt new strategies in the fight against insurgency and banditry across the country.

The governor’s advice is coming on the heels of consistent attacks by bandits in parts of the state which have left four soldiers dead and almost 2,500 people displaced.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje in Minna on Wednesday described the attack and loss of lives and property “as sad and unfortunate.”

Governor Bello called for “a fresh, holistic approach to be introduced by the security agencies in tackling the banditry attack that has resurfaced in the state.”

According to the governor, “the bandits may have crossed the river from Kaduna and came to launch an attack in Munya” adding that, “the issue of insecurity is a collective battle which must not be left to the security agencies and government alone.”

He regretted that normalcy had earlier been restored to the affected areas until the recent attacks by the bandits who were said to have laid ambush on the soldiers on routine patrol in the area.

He assured that government will ensure that the needed support required by the security outfits will continue to be provided and sustained by the state government.

“We will continue to explore all avenues to ensure that peace returns to these troublesome spots,” but argued that the fight against the insurgents and bandits needed to be coordinated while the communities should also watch out for informants of the bandits amongst them.

Bello commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased soldiers who lost their lives “in defence of their fatherland” and prayed for the repose of the souls of the “gallant officers.”