John Adams, Minna

Armed bandits have demanded N10 million in ransom for the release of nine people from Kusasu village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State in a renewed attack on local communities.

The bandits are also demanding N1 million ransom for one man who was killed while trying to escape the invasion by the gunmen.

The armed men had stormed Kusasu market at the peak of transactions to restock their food items and other basic needs when they abducted their victims in the process to the disbelief of the villagers.

The bandits who stormed the market in about 15 motorcycles, took their time to do their purchase before abducting their victims.

Three days after, the abductors have demanded 10 million ransom, including that of the man who was killed when he attempted to escaped.

The abduction of the people is coming after the police in the state had arrested no fewer than five informants to Bandits and lunched manhunt for eight others who are members of the communities in Shiroro Local Government.

Two other bandits were arrested in Zumba market with AK-47 by the police in Zumba in Shiroro Local Government Area.

Following the clampdown on informants by the police, the activities of the armed bandits have reduced drastically until the recent abduction of two construction workers, and the killings of three soldiers who went after the abductors.