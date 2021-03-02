From John Adams, Minna

Bandits struck again in Niger State, yesterday, and abducted no fewer than 30 people along Minna-Tegina road in Rafi Local Government Area.

The victims, according to source close to Kundu community, where the incident happened, were traveling in three buses and two small commercial vehicles at about 1:30am.

Their vehicle were said to have ran into the road block mounted by the bandits at Kundu village, about 500 meters from Zungeru town.

The Niger state police command was yet to issue a statement but a senior government official confirmed the story.

Forty two passengers on board a state-owned transport company were kidnapped at the same spot in Kundu town three weeks ago but regained their freedom after one week in captivity.

Meanwhile one person was reportedly killed while several others were kidnapped when another group of bandits invaded Manta town in the Shiroro Local Government on Monday evening.

The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers and stole foodstuff and other valuables items.