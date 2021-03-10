From John Adams Minna

Armed bandits have struck a local community in Niger State, killing one person and injuring several others in their latest attack.

This time around, the bandits invaded Kapana Community in Munya Local Government Area where they also abducted eighteen people.

The bandits were said to have stormed the Community Tuesday night and in their usual style, started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

The villagers who were caught unaware scramble for safety during which one of them was felled by the bullet and several others injured.

Those who were unlucky to escape especially women and children were kidnapped by the bandits and taken away.

The affected village and surrounding communities have been deserted as they were said to have relocated to neighbouring villages.

A lawmaker representing Munya Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Andrew Danjuma Jagaba, who confirmed the development, condemned the invasion.

He called on the state and federal government to beef up security in the area to forestall further invasion.

He called on the people to be calm assuring them that the government will act swiftly.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, the injured and those who were abducted, promising that the government will intervene.