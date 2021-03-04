Niger State Government has banned operators of illegal motor parks within the Minna metropolis.

Commissioner for Transport, Ramatu Yar’ardua, disclosed this during a press conference in Minna, yesterday.

She said the approval was given by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, during the weekly executive council meeting.

Yar’adua, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ibrahim Musa, said the state government would commence dismantling of illegal parks starting from today.

“Our men will be on the field to enforce the law. Those operating illegal parks should move back to the approved motor parks,” she said.

The commissioner said the ministry would also enforce its traffic law by installing electronic instrument on traffic lights to track vehicles.

She said the ministry would use its platform to monitor vehicles while violators of the law would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Yar’Adua said the ministry would also commence registration of motorcycles and tricycle while every operator would be given a registration card to serve as a permit.

She said operators of motorcycles and tricycles without the registration cards would not be allowed to operate in the state.

The commissioner announced the withdrawal of vehicles using government registration plate numbers that are not for government officials.

She said, henceforth, any vehicle seen with a government registration plate number whose user was not a government official would be tracked.