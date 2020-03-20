John Adams, Minna

The Niger state government has approved the sum of N28.7million to contain the spread of corona virus in the state even as it also announced further proactive measures to guide against the disease.

The Secretary to the state government (SSG), Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in a joint press briefing with the state commissioner for health, Dr. Makun Sidi in Minna on Friday, said the money is the first tranche of funds approved by the governor to provide logistics to fight the spread of the virus.

Mallam Matane said additional measures taken by the government was the cancellation of public gathering of more than 50 persons, stressing that “we have also advised all worship places, including churches and mosques to discourage gathering of their followers of more than 50 persons in a particular place”.

He also stated that officials of the state ministry of health have been mobilized to major motor parks in the state to keep eyes on passengers coming into the state to check their status before allowing them into the larger society within the state.

He maintained that these measures have become necessary in view of the fact that only two zones which includes south south (Iruwa in Edo state), and south west (Lagos) out of the six zones in the country have testing capacity for the virus.

“This is dangerous and that is why we are embarking on these measures to guide against spread of the virus. Everybody must comply with these measures by government, we must be proactive”.

Also speaking the commissioner for health, Dr. Makun Sidi disclosed that the state ministry of health has established emergency isolation centers across the four cities of Minna, Bida, Kontagora and Suleja, and isolation wards in 21 general hospitals in the state with emergency response team in all the centers.