Reigning champions of the Nestle Milo Basketball Championship, Father O’Connell Science College, Minna, Niger State, defended their 2018 title as they came from behind to beat General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Bauchi, 67-62, to retain their title at the 21st edition final.

The final, which took place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, was a sight to behold, as the defending champions, who trailed all through the first three quarters of the game, came out strong in the last quarter of the game to steal victory from the hands of the Bauchi boys that were already celebrating before the end of the game.

In the girl’s final, defending champions St. Jude Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, emerged winners, beating Government Girls Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State, 22-15 to defend their title.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, President of Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), commended Nestlé for supporting grassroots development of basketball in the country, through MILO Basketball Championship.

In his address, Nestle Nigeria’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, reiterated the company’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle among youth in Nigeria.

“We are happy to be at the forefront of sports development to promote an active lifestyle among youth in Nigeria.

This is in line with our purpose, which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Through Nestlé Milo Basketball Championship, we are able to help youth learn not only the game and the value of sports, but also the values that are at the core of the championship.”

– discipline, friendship, determination, perseverance through hardship, courage to overcome fear, ability to work in a team, self-belief, respect and leadership. These skills help beneficiaries succeed in life, on and off the court.”

“Motivated by the positive impact of the championship, Nestlé is committed to continue to invest in preparing youth to be future fit. We believe that by doing this, we make progress towards our ambition to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families in our communities,” he added.