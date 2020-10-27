John Adams, Minna

Niger government has beefed up security around warehouses in Minna, the state capital where food and other items meant for distribution as palliative to cushion the effective of the nationwide lockdown were being kept.

Armed security agents comprising the police, the civil defende and other security outfits were seen keeping virgil at all government stores and warehouses.

A visit to the two main warehouses, the Niger State Supply Company located at the old airport road and Agricultural Development Projects (ADP) store at Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna saw heavy presence of security agents.

Security have also been beefed up at the temporary Hajji Camp at Tudun Fulani where some palliative items donated by CACOVID are being kept.

The decision to beef up security around these warehouse was informed by reports that some youths had mobilised and were desperately searching for where COVID-19 palliatives were being kept in Minna for possible invasion.

Although no government official or COVID-19 TaskForce was ready to comment on the presence of heavy security at all the warehouses, it could be recalled that the state House of Assembly had earlier launched an investigation into the activities of the state TaskForce on COVID 19 where it discovered a secret warehouse where food and other items donated by individuals and corporate organisations as palliatives were stacked.