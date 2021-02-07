(NAN)

Gov Abubakar Bello of Niger has appointed Ahmed Gunna as the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Minna.

Matane quoted the governor as saying that the appointment of Gunna was based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity, and outstanding records of experience.

He reminded the acting chairman of the policy direction of his administration which was aimed at improving the quality of life of the people of the state.

Bello urged Gunna to pursue the reinvigoration of the board within the context of the State Government’s drive towards enhanced internally generated revenue.

The governor called on the acting chairman to bring his knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment.

Bello, however, directed the Executive Chairman of the board, Alhaji Jibrin Habibu, to proceed on terminal leave with effect from Feb. 8.