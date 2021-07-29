From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assented to the laws establishing the Agency for Vehicle Administration as well as that of an Agency for Traffic Management in the state.

The governor said the need to establish the law was informed by the growing security challenges bedevilling the state.

At a brief ceremony at the Government House in Minna on Thursday, the governor said the Motor Vehicle Agency is mandated to register Motor Vehicles, issue and renew Motor Vehicle Licenses as well as issue Road Worthiness Certificate among others.

Unregistered vehicles and motorcycles have constituted a security risk in the state in recent times, the governor saying that, with the new laws, every vehicle and motorcycle must be properly registered in the state.

Governor Bello stated that the Traffic Management Agency is to ensure general superintendence and management of the road and Waterway Traffic matters, deter and apprehend road traffic and Waterway offenders as well as establish and maintain traffic information and control centre.

He described the two laws assented to as epochal because they have far-reaching implications on the present security situation in the state, stressing that the government is approaching the security challenges holistically.

According to him, the agencies, when established, will ensure safe transportation for the people, enhance revenue generation for the government and create avenues for youth employment in the state.

He then assured that the agencies, whose activities will cover the entire state, will be provided with the enabling environment and necessary logistics such as vehicles and digitalised equipment to support their operations.

The governor applauded the state Assembly for the timely passage of the bills into law and reiterated his administration’s resolve to a genuine partnership with the legislature.

