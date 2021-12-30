From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday appealed to travellers to the South-East to be patient on the road and avoid actions to cause artificial gridlock at the Asaba end of the River Niger Bridge.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Delta State, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, gave the advice in a chat with our correspondent in Asaba.

Mr Abubakar was reacting to the traffic build-up which commuters have been experiencing since Tuesday on the Asaba end of the bridge.

He said the traffic enforcement officers were on top of the situation, maintaining that only one lane of vehicles would be allowed on the bridge at a time.

Abubakar frowned at the attitude of some drivers, particularly those carrying VIP, of plying through one way on the dual carriageway, noting that such was a recipe for an accident.

He also disclosed that efforts have been intensified within the command to enforce the ‘Operation Zero Tolerance in Road Traffic Crashes’ during the yuletide.

According to him, the operation is organised nationwide by FRSC with the aim of achieving zero or fewer crashes during the festive period.

‘The operation is telling us to be very vigilant, to see and remove every obstruction that may lead to crashes and to warn the drivers on how to arrive safely.

‘We also put more emphasis on the enlightenment of the motoring public on how to ply the road and avoid crashes.

‘Our target is to record less crashes or zero crashes along the road,’ he explained.