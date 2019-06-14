John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved the appointment of former Head of Service (HoS), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane as the new Secretary to the Government.

Matane was the Head of Service as well as commissioner for agriculture during the administration of governor Babangida Aliyu .

The governor also approved the appointments of Ibrahim Balarabe, the immediate past commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs as the new Chief of Staff.

Bello, also approved the appointment of Salamatu Abubakar as the new HoS.

These appointments of principal officers came barely two weeks after the inauguration of the governor for second term in office.

The announcement was contained in a statement, yesterday by Musa Rogo Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties over-seeing General Services in the Secretary to the State Government office.

The statement further stated that the appointments of the trio ‘‘to this challenging positions is based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments”

The new appointees are “expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them”.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor, wished them “success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their offices”,

Abubakar, until her appointment, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment in the Office of Head of Service will be the first female to occupy the office.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, has picked hole in the recent political appointments describing it as an embarrassment to Christians in the state.

CAN said it “considered the lopsidedness in the appointment of key principal officers by the governor without a single Christian as alarming and a disappointment despite the overwhelming support the Christian gave the governor during the just-concluded election.”

The state CAN Chairman, Rev. Mathias Echioda made the position known during a press conference in Minna, yesterday, barely 24 hours after the governor announced the appointments.

“We believe that this is equal to political robbery and we will not take that low at all because we contributed to enthroning the present administration.

‘‘We should also be part of the decision making at the highest level in terms of management, policy fomulation and policy implementation.

“So far, the governor hasannounced the appointment of the secretary to the state government, the head of service, the chief of staff and his principal private secretary, who are all Muslims…”