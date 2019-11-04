John Adams, Minna

Niger State government has suspended 2,500 teachers hired by the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) from resuming duties following allegations of widespread irregularities in the process leading to their recruitment.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, in Minna, yesterday, said the suspension was to allow for an audit of the exercise to ascertain the level of compromise by officials of the NSUBEB as alleged by the public..

“Alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers recruitment exercise necessitated the cancellation of the exercise by the government. It is alleged that appointment letters were sold out to the highest bidder while placements and postings were done without due process, and in gross disregard as well as violation of the laid down procedure. The selection and appointment processes will be investigated, revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only those who are really qualified are the ones that will be recruited,” said Berje.

She said those who have received their appointment letters and were truly eligible to teach have nothing to fear about the audit or revalidation exercise. She said the government will issue a statement on new guidelines for the revalidation exercise soon.