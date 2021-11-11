From John Adams, Minna

The Provost, Niger State College of Education, Prof Mohammed Yakubu Auna, has raised the alarm over the activities of Artisan Miners that have taken over about 50 percent of the institution land.

The professor said the activities of these miners who have defied every warning from the management of the institution to stay clear from the school land has posed a great security challenge to the institution in recent time.

Speaking at a press briefing in Minna on Thursday as part of activities to mark the institution’s combine convictions for 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 slated for Saturday, Professor Auna pointed out that the Institution’s security has overstretched due to the influx of these miners in the large numbers.

To this end, the Provost disclosed that the College has therefore engaged the services of local vigilantes to compliment the efforts of the College security, adding that the institution has banned the movement of both students and visitors in and out of the College between the hours of 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

On the 28th combined convocation of the institution, Professor Auna disclosed that a total of 3,655 graduating students, covering the period of three years would be awarded the National Certificate in Education (NCE).

This number, he pointed out, cut across the Seven Schools in the College, comprising School of Art and Social Sciences Education (1,121), School of Education(621), School of Language Education (272), School of Sciences Education (802), School of Technical Education (131), School of Vocational Education (323) and Center of Continue Education (385).

Professor Auna who used the occasion to highlight some achievements recorded by the College under his leadership in the last four years, said staff welfare and Students welfare, improved teaching and learning environment, war against certificate racketeering, introduction of Computer Based Test (CBT), early release of Students results and renovation of existing structures are some of the achievements under very limited resources.

All these notwithstanding, he stated that the College has, in the period under review, been faced with a number of challenges which include, low funding, shortage of manpower in the area of both Teaching and non Teaching staff, security challenges occasioned by activities of Artisan Miners, among others.

He said the convocation which coincides with the end of his first tenure and the beginning of his second tenure as the 6th Provost of the College after it renewal by the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, is coming after the last convocation in December 2018.

