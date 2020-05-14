Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that so far ten (10) persons have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) out of 202 samples collected and tested.

Governor Bello made this known at a briefing with reporters after a meeting with the committee of the COVID-19 Task Force in the State at the Government House, Minna.

Meanwhile, Niger State has lost a Professor of Veterinary medicine, Professor Bello Agaie of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University to COVID-19.

Governor, Bello who announced the news, sympathised with the family, Usmanu Danfodiyo University and friends of Prof Bello Muhammadu Agaie who died as a result of contracting COVID-19 in Sokoto.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatu Firdausi.