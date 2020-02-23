John Adams, Minna

The Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger state, Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso, has joined other Nigerians calling for the revocation of the licenses of the power distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country, arguing that they have failed to meet the nation’s electricity demands.

Bosso made the call in Minna at the weekend when he distributed eleven 500KVA electricity transformers and other installations worth N70million to the eleven wards in the Local Government Area.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the cries of Nigerians and revoke the license of DISCO without further delay, saying the entire privatization exercise was faulty.

He said: “I am using this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency terminate the so- called privatization of the power sector.

“The privatization has failed in all ramifications. They have added no value to the sector except exploitation of the masses through dubious estimated bills”.

According to him, the council administration has committed over N70million on the provision of transformers and electric installations in the first phase of the intervention to mark its first 100 days in the office.