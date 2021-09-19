From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

President of Ogoni Liberation Initiative, Douglas Fabeke, has described the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) as a sham.

Fabeke spoke at the maiden presentation of a monthly international magazine titled “The Niger Delta Focus”, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

He noted that the vision of the amnesty programme was being truncated even before its commencement.

The OLI leader regretted that the efforts of the Niger Delta leaders on rehabilitating the ex-militants through the amnesty programme has not been achieved.

He said: “Thus, amnesty was given to Niger Delta boys and I was part of the consultants to Niger Delta amnesty.