From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Niger Delta, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as screened and confirmed by the Senate since November 2019.
The confirmed board has Pius Odubu as chairman and Bernard Okumagba as managing director.
The group, in a letter to the president, said inaugurating the substantive board would ensure accountability, checks and balances, probity and equitable representation of the nine constituent states.
The letter was signed by Ebibomo Akpoebide, Menegbo Nwinuamene and Itam Edem.
Leave a Reply