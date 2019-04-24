Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Conference of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Publicity Secretaries (ND-CAPS) has declared support for the South East geo-political zone to produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The ND-CAPS declared this position when it met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the trending national issue.

Present at the meeting were Benedict Godson (Abia State), Doifie Buokoribo (Bayelsa), Mens Ikpeme (Cross River), Sylvester Imonina (Delta), Alex Kalejaye (Ondo) and Chris Finebone (Rivers).

A statement signed by the above-mentioned spokesmen and read by the secretary of the body, Kalejaye (Ondo State), urged the members-elect to consider the candidature of Nkiruka Onyejieocha, for the position.

The ND-CAPS declared: “One of the major issues trending on the political scene is who becomes the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

There have been arguments and counter-arguments in favour of different geo-political zones.

“As a body responsible for the good image of the All Progressives Congress (APC) we have a responsibility to take a position on this matter of urgent national importance.

“The North-West produced the President, while the South-West produced the Vice President. The North-East is currently warming up to produce the Senate President.

“We feel and very strongly too, that the South-East should be encouraged and supported to produce the next Speaker in the House of Representatives. This will boost the image and strength of our dear party, the APC, in that geo-political zone.

“The Niger Delta Conference of APC State Publicity Secretaries, therefore, wishes to align with credible and fair calls that Hon. Nkiruka Onyejieocha be encouraged and supported to become the next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives,” the body reiterated.

According to the party’s state publicity secretaries, Onyejieocha, who hails from Abia State, had served as local government chairman, cabinet commissioner in the state, and is returning to the House for the fourth term.

The group, however, said it will not oppose the final position of the national leadership of the party on the subject matter, expressing optimism that its views, if considered, would stabilize the polity and reposition the party in future elections.