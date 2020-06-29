Amidst the exponential rate of the COVID-19, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) has said it is planning for food security and job creation to cushion the harsh effect of the pandemic as a panacea to the expected economic difficulties.

NDBDA said it was working in line with the policy of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of food security, job and wealth creation for the youths population of the Niger Delta and by extension, the generality of Nigerians.

Disclosing this during a media tour of some of the ongoing projects of the Basin Authority in Kpon community of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, NDBDA Project Manager, Kobo Marklin, said at the completion of the farm projects in the area, thousands of jobs would be created and sufficient food provided for the region’s sustenance.

Marklin said following the acquisition of about 84 hectares of farmland with the cultivation of palm oil, hybrid citrus, hybrid dwarf mango, plantain and pawpaw plantations as well as poultry, fish ponds and other agricultural products, “we are just on the path of becoming the food basket of the Niger Delta,” he said.

The irrigation farm project in Kpon community, the biggest in the state, and by extension, the Niger Delta, is a complete farm settlement with solar power station and residential quarters for staff and also provides a ready market for both the local community and the outsiders for patronage.