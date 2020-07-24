Joe Effiong, Uyo,

One of the leading civil society organisations in the Niger Delta, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently implement the recommendations of the senate with regards to the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission especially, the inauguration of the governing board of the commission.

In a press statement signed by Mr Etifit Nkereuwm, its National Co-ordinator, the Movement also called on well meaning Nigerians to rise in defence of the National Assembly as a democratic institution in the course of their activities.

While commending the Senate for living up to the expectations and demonstrating the resolve of the National Assembly to properly address issues affecting Nigerians and humanity, the Movement expressed its delight and satisfaction the patriotic and committed service by the senate to re-position the NDDC.

“Following a wide range of petitions & allegations of financial restlessness, impunity, abuse of office & highhandedness against the IMC of NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the Senate rose to the occasion and constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the matter in line with the oversight responsibility of the Senate.

“After a thorough investigation into the matter including public hearing, the Committee submitted its report to the Senate on Thursday 23/7/2020 with far ranging recommendations to reposition NDDC for effective service delivery to the people.

“We strongly commend the Senate for living up to the expectations and demonstrate the resolve of the Assembly to properly address issues affecting Nigerians & humanity. We deeply express our appreciation to the Senate for this wonderful performance.

“We therefore call on all patriotic and well meaning people of this Country to rise in defence of the National Assembly as a democratic institution.

“We equally call on Mr President to as a matter of urgent public importance to implement the recommendations by the Senate including immediate inauguration of the NDDC Governing Board duly screened & confirmed by the Senate.

“It is our hope that Mr President as a Man of integrity and goodwill will yield to the yearnings & aspiration of the people for a prosperous and a better Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general.

“We appeal to the Niger Delta people to support & cooperate with Mr President in his avowed commitment to progress and development of the region.” The group said.