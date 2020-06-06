Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Degema /Bonny Federal Constituency, Farah Dagogo, has said that the people of Niger Delta are dying slowly from environmental pollution in the region.

Dagogo, in his statement by his special assistant on media, Ibrahim Lawal, decried the impact of environmental pollution on the socio-economic well being of the people of the Niger Delta region.

The lawmaker noted that environmental pollution has ” incessant’ and that with no solution in sight, the people have seemingly accepted the situation “as a way of life’.

Consequently, he noted that there is need for all stakeholders to pay attention to the deplorable state of the Niger Delta environment.

“As we join the rest of the world to celebrate World Environmental Day, it is imperative and paramount that we draw the attention of the world to the suffocating health conditions we are experiencing in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

“As custodians of the largest oil rich wetland in the world, the Niger Delta region had long been debated, documented and discarded by exploitative oil explorations that endorsed and enforced the incessant pollution of our riparian heritage while the people of the creeks sit in limbo, idling away in hopelessness, huddled together in socioeconomic inequalities as the treasure of our natural habitats is robbed by the Greenhouse flares of big oil interest.

“As the world marks World Environmental Day, we call for the promotion of Green-blue economic development footprints to secure the long awaited carbon neutral future for children of the depraved Niger Delta Region,” Dagogo stated.