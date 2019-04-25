The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, yesterday, said it has blacklisted some contractors for poor performance in the handling of jobs in the Niger Delta region.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, disclosed the development in Abuja.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Stephen Kilebi, in a statement issued listed the contractors as UDAPA NIG. LTD, ANBEZ NIG. LTD and GREEN MOZIS NIG. LTD.

Kilebi added that Usani gave the order in Abuja after reviewing the performance of the contractors in the light of their scope of jobs, jobs specifications and the amount of money received from the Federal Government for the execution of the various jobs.

“Usani said that henceforth, the Ministry would no longer engage the services of the affected companies for project execution in the Region,” Kilebi said.