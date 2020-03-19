Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has assured the people of the Niger Delta region of its commitment to basic healthcare delivery in the region.

The Government’s commitment was restated by the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura during the Enlightenment Campaign for Women/Youth on HIV/AIDS, Roll Back Malaria, Cancer and other Communicable and non-Communicable diseases held in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State.

Speaking while on a courtesy call on the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Alasoadura said the government has made healthcare a priority area in its development plans for the region.

The Minister added that the medical outreach and enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the Healthcare Mission was intentionally designed to address pressing health issues of rural communities.