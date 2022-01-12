By Daniel Kanu

Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) has urged the National Assembly to increase the yearly budgetary provision for the Federal Fire Service.

It applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of their son, Karebo Samson, as acting controller general of the agency.

National Coordinator of the group, Joseph Evah, in a statement, yesterday, said: “We use this opportunity to make special appeal to the executive and National Assembly to increase the yearly budgetary provision for Federal Fire Service. This is because there is need for upgrade of salaries and other benefits for firemen and women to improve the standard like their counterparts around the globe.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The recent South Africa parliament building fire outbreak should be a lesson to us as a country. A national monument was on fire in South Africa and the world witnessed the rapid response with equipment and manpower.

“We salute President Buhari and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for bringing honour to Ijawland and the entire Niger Delta because Samson’s appointment is a true testimony and proof of his hard work and service to his fatherland. We are proud of our son. The new appointment will motivate and strengthen his capacity to perform better in his resolve to make Nigeria fire service one of the best in the world.

“The president and minister have made the best choice in this era of globalisation and our son will not fail the nation with all the encouragement he will receive with the provision of equipment and manpower training based on international standards.”