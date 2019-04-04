Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Niger Delta youths said they have partnered with their Igbo counterparts, to storm the National Assembly and persuade Senators and members of the House of Representatives, from the two zones, to ensure that they get the Deputy Senate President seat, the Speaker’s position and the position of the Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation,(SGF).

Youths from the two zones averred that denying them any of the positions would spell doom for Nigeria.

This was part of the resolutions adopted in Umuahia, yesterday, when the Deputy Chairman of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, Terry Obieh, led a delegation of Niger Delta Youths and Stakeholders, to a meeting with the Deputy National Chairman of All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, Mazi Okechukwu Isigizoro.

The youths urged governors in the two geo-political zones to jointly form partnership among themselves; for increased democratic dividends in the zones, as well as support the Presidency for completion of all ongoing federal projects in South South and South East.

Earlier, the Niger Delta Youths, led by Obieh, said they are in support of the independence of the National Assembly, through a viable leadership that is not imposed but chosen by the federal lawmakers themselves.

“It is for this reason that we are seeking partnership with Igbo youths.”

In his response, Isigizoro said the South East and South South are tied together by destiny and that their visit was significant for them; to foster unity among Nigerians.

“We shall jointly demand for equity and fairness in sharing of positions, with regards to the National Assembly leadership…”

He expressed appreciation to all governors-lect in the two zones and warned that Igbo youths would not tolerate any form of godfatherism in the South East, which he described as the bane of development in the region.

“Godfatherism is a cankerworm that has increased youth restiveness in the zones, as they pocket funds meant for job-creation and youth development.