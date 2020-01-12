Ben Dunno, Warri

The Commander 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Jalo, has expressed the need for traditional rulers to channel the energies of their youths to more productive activities rather than engaging in violent crimes and other social vices.

Brigadier General Jalo made the suggestion in an address read on his behalf by the Sector 1 Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Col. Habib Manu, at the annual Nigerian Army Social Activity held last weekend at the 3 Battalion Barrack in Effurun, Delta state.

Speaking at the event, the Brigade Commander noted that the engagement of youths in positive and developmental activities such as sports, knowledge acquisition skills and vocational training would go a long way in curbing the menace of youth restiveness currently prevalent in the region.

According to him, “let me use this medium to encourage our royal fathers to continue to talk to our youths on the implications of oil theft and other illegalities in the Niger Delta region”.

He also enjoned all the stakeholders in the oil and gas sector as well as in the maritine domain to work in collaboration with state governments to develop a blueprint on how community youths would be meangingfully engaged in various levels so they can be resourceful.

‘These are some of the ways we can encourage a sustainable peaceful environment for the oil and gas sector and maritime operations to enjoy a conductive working atmosphere in their various locations across the region”.

He, however, commended the troops for their resolve and commitment in ensuring that the region was able to attain the level of peace the area needed and urged them to continue to put in their very best to sustain peace in the area.

“As you are aware in Delta State, our troops have been actively involved in internal security operations against bandits and other forms of criminalities in the state with a lot of successes.

“The need for troops to also ensure Nigerian oil and gas installations under the auspices of OPDS are well protected need no emphasis as they work day and night to ensure that oil which forms the highest percentage of Nigeria revenue is protected from sabotage.

“It is in this regard that i urge all to remain vigilant and professionally responsive in line with the COAS vision which is to have a professionally-responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“To this effect, i want to thank SGOH, Delta state government and other esteemed dignitaries for their support to the Brigade in our operations and also their interest in our activities in the barracks”.

In his closing remarks, the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Major General Alex Ogomudia, (rtd), who was the special guest of honour at the event also applauded the troops for living up to their bidding in ensuring thar peace was realized in all troubled zones across the country, especially in Delta state.

The event which was attended by commanders of other military arms of Navy and Air Force, with the Commander NNS Delta, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu in attendance, climaxed with cultural displays by all ethnic groups in the country and other sporting events.