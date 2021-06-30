Daniel Kanu

The leading grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has cautioned the federal government as well as those outside government with the mindset that the Niger Delta region has been captured to perish the thought as the region can never be a conquered territory by anyone.

The group vowed to resist any form of oppression, warning that the nation should be prepared to face the anger of the region if the discrimination in governance continues, just as it asked President Mohammadu Buhari to administer the country on the basis of justice, equity, and fairness or be ready to contend with the region.

Also, UNDEDSS expressed worry about what it described as the “persistent issue of two sets of reality and laws in one country” insisting that it must end now.

In a statement by the group signed by Comrade Tony I Uranta (Secretary-General), made available to Sunday Sun, UNDEDSS noted that only good governance and justice to all regions would calm frayed nerves.

Part of the statement reads “ We want to again draw attention to the second warning/ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers NDA, cautioning the government or individuals with the mindset that our region is a conquered territory for anyone, even as UNDEDSS fully welcomes back High Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka GOC, aka Tompolo.

“The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on jaded voices to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, stating that it reiterating that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory. Verbum sapienti.

“UNDEDSS is of the view that the Niger Delta is not in support of the renewed disingenuous calls on leaders and people of the South East, South West and South-South to end any perceived anti-FGN activities or tendencies within the zones; and, our position will not change because no one has ever threatened to set the military against the North East, North West, or Middle Belt leaders and youths to ensure security within their zones.

“We support President Muhammadu Buhari who has reminded elected officials of the 36 states of Nigeria, who their people voted in to provide security and welfare. If the Governors want Nigerians to believe that Mr. President is being economical with the truth, let them, the generally apathetic Governors, state that he is wrong.

“Finally, this persistent issue of two sets of reality and laws in one country must end now; and if Mr. President is not challenged by our elected leaders in State Houses, State Assemblies, or the National Assembly, then we the people who putatively elected them all into office, will start making governance untenable for them, using every means available to us, the abused masses! Viva Nigeria”.

