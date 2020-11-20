The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Dixon Milland Dikio (Retd), held a crucial meeting with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta on the future of the programme in Yenagoa, yesterday.

The stakeholders agreed that the PAP could have a terminal date after full integration of the 30,000 beneficiaries of the programme.

The stakeholders included traditional rulers, political leaders, past and present leaders of Ijaw National Congress and Ijaw Youth Council. After hours of deliberations, the meeting agreed that the PAP cannot run in perpetuity and should have a terminal date subject to the full integration of the beneficiaries.

The meeting also focused on the challenges identified to have bedeviled the programme over the years.

The stakeholders were unanimous in calling on the Federal Government to ensure that the programme was given the needed financial support to effectively implement the reintegration of the beneficiaries before it finally winds down.

Present at the meeting were pioneer president of Ijaw National Congress, Chief Joshua Fumudoh; former senator from Bayelsa East, Nimi Barigha-Amange; past president Ijaw Youth Council, Dr. Felix Tuodolo;activist and leader, Chief T.k Ogoriba; President,Ijaw Youth Council, Mr Peter Igbifa; former President of the IYC, Mr Udengs Eradiri, traditional rulers of Gbarain Ikpetiama Kingdom, HRH King Bubaraye Dakolo, and others.

The stakeholders who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) as the interim administrator expressed optimism that with him the objectives of the PAP would be realized.