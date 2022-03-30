From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has said the Bayelsa West Senatorial zone and the entire Niger Delta needs experienced representatives at the National Assembly in the unfolding political dispensation.

Senator Dickson stated this in Abuja while accepting the senatorial nomination forms purchased for him by Sagbama/ Ekeremor Political Leaders.

The former governor, who is also the senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial zone, in the National Assembly, said the country was at a critical stage. He noted that it is imperative for experienced people to be centre to provide the needed support to the state.

According to him, ‘this is going to be a very trying period, a transition unlike any other before now. And at this very difficult period, when our country is pregnant; pregnant with problems, pregnant with expectations, I agree that that we need steady hands at the centre to continue to guide and to support and to make the case that we have to make for our people.

‘For some time a number of you have been discussing with me the need for continued experience and deployment of our national image and network at this particular time in the service of our people. And you have all given your various reasons as to why we should be on the ballot one more time again.

‘And today after examining the various reasons and the need for a steady experienced hand at the National Assembly and in the Senate in particular for Bayelsa West, for Bayelsa State and for the Ijaw nation, working with other friends and allies in the service of our people in Niger Delta and Nigeria, and after listening to all the argument and the cases that have been made, I am humbled to accept this

to continue to provide support this offer to run.

‘I do so appreciate the need to be there to guide and to support the government of our people back home. The need to be a rallying unit, the need to mobilise and galvanise support for our party, the need to be involved as this country moves towards a very momentum election and transition.’

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the State Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Michael Ogbere, said political leaders from Sagbama and Ekeremor resolved to purchase the nomination form for Dickson because of his outstanding achievements.

Ogbere, while calling on Dickson to re-contest for the Bayelsa West senatorial seat, said the Ekeremor people are impressed by his overwhelming performance and unparalleled energy on issues of concern in the district, Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation and even the Niger Delta.