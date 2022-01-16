From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A new newspaper outfit with focus on Niger Delta, Niger Delta Reporter is set to launch an electronic app, the Niger Delta Unity App and unveiling of the Niger Delta Carnival.

The Niger Delta Unity App is one-stop technological platform that presents the rich cultural and historic socio-economic potentials of the Niger Delta Region comprising of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, and Imo State.

The Unity App is beautifully designed and user friendly with rich content that covers politics and governance, Corporate organizations, Development of Niger Delta Region, governors of Niger Delta scorecards, NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Nigeria Local Content, activities in the region, Industries, Businesses, and the News events within the Region among others.

The Niger Delta Carnival is a socio-cultural tourism event designed to unify and showcase the beauty of the entire region, to inspire a new generation of change agents, and to entrench the culture of peaceful coexistence for the sustainable development of the region that is presently contributing the most to Nigeria’s economy.

Both the Unity App and the Carnival present a unique platform to unify the strength of the component states for the development of her people as well as draw the active attention of the government to the region’s challenges which have gone beyond oil spillage and environmental pollutions to the loss of jobs and livelihood of the lovely people of the region.

According to the Board and Management of Niger Delta Reporter Newspaper, the launching and unveiling of the two programmes are expected to be in March and would be done in March 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking to journalists about the two programmes on behalf of the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Reporter Newspaper, Felix Tolorunju Idowu Publisher/CEO, described the mobile application as inspirational, creative and innovative concept stating that the App is downloadable on the play store.

He said that it grants users access to socio-economic developments of the various nine state governments that make up the Niger Delta region.

He said, “It’s our utmost belief that the Niger Delta Unity App and the Carnival will open another vista of economic activities for the region, as we will be networking with countries that have distinguished themselves in carnival affairs.

“This Carnival will open the Niger Delta region to the great continents of the world, as we will use it to let investors know that our region is now a safe haven for investors against the backdrops of negative local and International press portraying the region.”

He explained that the organisation was consulting with the nine states that constitute the region, namely; Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, and Imo states.

“We have secured strong synergy with NDDC, Presidential Amnesty Programme, to mention but a few agencies and other stakeholders in the region.

“We are looking forward, in the near future to announcing the first Niger Delta State that will be hosting this momentous and historic event on behalf of the region, the Niger Delta Carnival 2022.

“The chosen state will serve as a host and hub of the entire Niger Delta region, including our foreign delegates, as we have an opening with over 20 countries that can explore the platform this Carnival is providing for stronger socio-economic linkages.

“We have no doubt in our minds that these two flagship programmes: the Niger Delta Unity App and Niger Delta Carnival 2022 will put the Region on a positive global map as the carnival will be held annually and rotated among the Niger Delta States, respectively. Surely, its value for the Region will bring a quantum leap to the economy of the entertainment and hospitality industry and improve the tourism potentials within the region.

He extended invitation to various state governments, MDAs, local and multinational oil and gas industries, entertainment industries, corporate organizations, friends, and well-wishers of the Niger Delta to key into these programmes as they have the potential to reorient and empower the youths, improve on the quality of education, facilitate skills development, and enhance the living condition of Niger Deltans.

“Consequently, the programmes provide the opportunity for fun, entertainment that makes the region an ideal holiday destination for local and international audiences whiles promoting peace, unity, and progress of the region.

“Niger Delta Region has unique stories and potentials and the Niger Delta Unity App and the Carnival is the choice platform for telling these unique stories and showcasing of these potentials to the world.”