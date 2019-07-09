Ben Dunno, Warri

The outgoing Area Manager of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Warri Refinery Depot, Gyet Dogara, has assured that the proposed Under-Water Welding Training programme aimed at enhancing quality standards in NNPC production would commence as planned.

He explained that although he has left the establishment, the proposed training programme remains one of the initiatives dear to his heart.

Besides having the potential of enhancing professionalism among the engineering staff, especially the under waters engineers, the programme would also encourage the integration of youths in the Northern region and their South-South counterpart.

The former Area Manager stated that the programme was planned in such a way that the youths from the Northern states would come for their training in South South geopolitical zone and vice-versa.

He said the essence was to create an enabling environment for youths of the two regions to better understand the culture and ways of lives of each other so that they could better appreciate their peaceful coexistence as a people and as a nation.

“The responsibility in the northern states are quite enormous but I have told them that I belong to the whole country. We have had meetings but let me be sincere to you I cannot do anything without meeting the Niger Delta people because I belong to the Niger Delta people.

“I was very surprised when sometime ago I was standing somewhere and within a space of several meetings I was introduced to somebody and he gave me his card and told me that he’s going to contribute to the success of my plans. There is hope not just for the northern youths but also for the Niger Delta youths.”