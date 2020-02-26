Jessica Onyike

Niger Delta Students Union Government (NIDSUG) has lauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Prof. Kemabradikumo Pondei as acting managing director of Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

President of the union, Maloo Degreat, stated this during the NIDSUG executive inauguration held recently in Port Harcourt. Degreat, a law student from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, described the choice of Pondei as the best for the job and sough the support of stakeholders to help him succeed in the assignment.

He also commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for the support rendered to Niger Delta students and demanded that the minister included students in the developmental plans for the region.

He also pledged the support of Niger Delta students for the government in the quest to develop the region.

The highpoint of the event was the handing over of staff of office by the outgoing President of NIDSUG, Edom Smart, to Degreat and other newly elected executive.