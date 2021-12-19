The grass of Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium will suffer today as two giants, Kifa Football Academy of Ikot Ekpene representing Akwa Ibom state and Delta United of Delta state clash in the epic final

match of the Niger Delta Under-17 Peace Cup tourney.

The football competition commenced with a match pass of all the 18 participating teams from the states of the Niger Delta region at Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium last Sunday.

To get to this stage, Kifa Academy defeated Donastars Academy of Abia State 2-0 in the opening match.

To qualify for the final, host Kifa Football Academy owned by Uko Akpabio spanked Diamond FC of Cross River State 6-1 in their second group match before they pulled a 1-1 draw with Miracle FC of Bayelsa State in their third game, just like the Raffia City boys defeated the Foundation FC of Edo 5-1 before reaching the quarter-final where they beat Kun Kalifa Academy of Imo State 3-2.