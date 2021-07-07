From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has been shut down.

The closure of the institution is coming on heels of a protest that greeted the recent policy of the school directing students to wear uniforms and the pronouncement by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo ordering the shut of the schools portal to students yet to pay their school fees.

The implication of the Vice- Chancellor’s pronouncement which means those yet to pay their school fees would have their admissions withdrawn coupled with the policy on dress code irked the students sparking a massive protest.

A statement on Wednesday signed by the register, Mr Benjamin Joffa said the closure is indefinite directing students to vacate the campuses immediately.

“Following the ongoing unrest in the university, I am directed to inform the general public and the university community that the academics activities have been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect.

“Consequently, all students are directed to vacate the university campuses and its facilities before 3pm”

It was learnt that the Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah has called for calm, pleading that the government is doing all what it could to resolve all issues.

Emelah who disclosed this shortly after meeting with the Pro- Chancellor, Mr Matthew Seiyefa and Prof Edoumiekumo in his office said the government has made a stand which has since been communicated to the school’s management.

