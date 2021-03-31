By Job Osazuwa

Students of Marine Surveying at the Niger Delta University (NDU) have been charged to be serious with their studies to achieve improved efficiency in maritime operations in Nigeria and improve global competitiveness to boost confidence in the sector.

This advice was given during the matriculation of its first set of postgraduate diploma (PGD) students in Marine Surveying. The ceremony, which was virtual and physical, had 68 students in the maiden edition.

Addressing the students, the executive secretary, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, emphasised the need to vigorously pursue efficiency in maritime operations in Nigeria.

He said that improved predictability and transparency in maritime operations would go a long way in boosting confidence in the sector, which in turn would bring about increased revenue.

His words: “Marine surveyors are greatly relied upon by the marine community to perform a wide range of tasks, including: Advising purchasers, underwriters and lending institutions on the condition and valuation of vessels, advising vessel owners on how to recover or salvage a vessel in distress.”

He urged the students to brace up and be passionate as they go through the rigours of academics and training: “I am excited to welcome you to the great NDU, where academic excellence is enforced with godliness.

“So, I charge you to make use of the opportunity afforded you and ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and other vices, and focus on why you are here.”

On his part, the president, Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria, Prince Adebambo Ademiluyi, said the NCDMB decided to sponsor the training of the students because of the critical role marine surveyors play in the industry.

“The Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria is recognised as a professional body promoting the professionalism, recognition and training of marine surveyors,” he said.

Ademiluyi said marine surveyors play a prominent role in the marine industry while lamenting that the nation does not have enough marine surveyors, hence the need to commence the programme.

Responding on behalf of the students, Mr. Umelobi expressed his delight for being among the first set of students to matriculate at NDU.

He said: “It is an honour to be part of this programme. We are grateful to the sponsors, the NDU and the Centre for Marine Surveyors Nigeria, professional body in charge of promoting the professionalism, recognition and training of marine surveyors. We are very thankful for this opportunity.”