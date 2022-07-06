From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Newly appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, has said his focus will be directed towards result-oriented and impactful activities within his short period in the ministry.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Deworitshe Patricia, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja.

Umana, while speaking during a reception held in his honour by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said: “Though the time is short, we can hit the ground running by making the necessary impact. We’ll be driven by results.”

While stating that it is time to work to achieve the Ministry’s target in line with its mandate, Umana called on the staff to be at their best to ensure that a remarkable difference is made in the lives of Nigerians, especially the people in the Niger Delta region.

Umana added that his tenure in the ministry will leave indelible footprints that will make President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians proud.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Olufunso Olusesan Adebiyi, assured Umana of the unalloyed commitment of the Ministry’s management and staff to work as a team in ensuring that his target and set objectives are achieved.

Adebiyi said: “If you are to achieve your set objectives and looking for people who will cooperate with you in this regards, I present them to you. I am not sure you will have a better team like this anywhere else.”