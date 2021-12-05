The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has advised government to ensure justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who was reported dead.

The group gave the advice in a statement jointly signed by NDYC National Coordinator, Mr EJator Abido, and Mr Collins Achakpekri, Director for International Relations, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Oromoni was reported dead on Wednesday, Dec. 1, by a Twitter user, @perrisonoromoni who claimed to be the deceased’s cousin.

According to @perrisonoromoni, the deceased was bullied and beaten by fellow students which led to his death.

However, Dowen College, in a statement, denied all allegations, stating that Oromoni only complained of body pains from playing football.

The group called for stricter government regulations of public and private schools to guarantee the safety of pupils and students.

The council said that the alleged ugly incident that led to death of Sylvester Oromono Jnr. could be happening in other schools as well.

The group pledged to partner with relevant security agencies to fish out school administrators that compromised safety of their pupils and students.

“We received with shock the incident that led to the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromono Jnr.

“We join other well-meaning people to condemn the incident and call for sanction of persons and institutions found culpable in the unfortunate act.

“We wish to appeal for a holistic measure that will address the issue of children’s safety in schools.”

The Niger Delta youths also urged the government to reassess the laid-down requirements for school operators.

“We as a council will take up the responsibility to monitor and expose such evil acts that put the health and life of the children at risk.

“We equally appeal to community leaders, religious leaders and every concerned citizen to join in the efforts to make schools safe for children.” (NAN)

