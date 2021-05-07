From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta youths have warned Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, to stop further attacks on the oil-rich region.

The youths cautioned Gumi and Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) to stop statements that de-market the region, noting that attacks on the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, would not be tolerated any longer.

This was contained in a communique by Iyke Daniel, spokesman, Collins Omaneyin, Secretary and Itubo Mesel, PRO, of the body in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Reading the communique, Daniel warned Gumi against utterances that portray the oil-rich region in bad light, adding that attacks from the Islamic scholar would not be tolerated again.

“Any further attempt by Ahmad Gumi and his cohorts to continue using Niger Delta for negative example will no longer be tolerated and henceforth, will be resisted as it is affecting the economy of the region.

“The council cautions those de-marketing the Niger Delta Region by using it as an example of what is happening in the northern part of the country to stop forthwith.

He urged the sole administrator of NDDC to prioritise human capital development, skills acquisition and entrepreneurial, development for youths of the regions to benefit from the Commission.