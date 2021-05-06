From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta youths have warned the Islamic scholar, Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, to stop further attacks on the oil-rich region.

The youths, in a communique in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, cautioned the Gumi and Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), to stop statements that de-market the region, noting that attacks on the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, would not be tolerated any longer.

This was contained in a communiques signed by Iyke Daniel, spokesman, Collins Omaneyin, Secretary and Itubo Mesel, PRO, of the body.

Reading the communique, Daniel warned Gumi against utterances that portray the oil-rich region in bad light, adding that attacks from the Islamic scholar wouldn’t be tolerated again.

Daniel said: “Any further attempt by Ahmad Gumi and his cohorts to continue using Niger Delta for negative example will no longer be tolerated and henceforth, will be resisted as it is affecting the economy of the region.

“The Council cautions those de-marketing the Niger Delta Region by using it as an example to what is happening in the Northern part of the country to stop forthwith.

“Furthermore, it is an abuse to the spirit of of the struggle for emancipation from years of poverty and marginalization after all the region contributes to the economy of the nation”.

He urged the sole administrator to prioritize human capital development, skills acquisition and entrepreneurial, development for youths of the regions to benefit from the Commission.

Daniel further advised the IYC to allow the federal government to take its time to constitute board for the Commission, adding that it could be counter productive if FG appoints the board in a hurry.

He said: “The council calls on all stakehoiders and well-meaning citizens of the Niger Delta region to support Mr. President through the sole administrator of the NDDC to develop the region and any attempt to blackmail or coerce the presidency to hurriedly inaugurate a

board without knowing what to do with the board.

“The Niger Delta Progressive Leaders Council calls on those stakeholders and groups who gave the Federal Government uitimatum to constitute a Board for the NDDC to withdraw such threat as it is not in best interest of the people of the Niger Delta region”.