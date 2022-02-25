From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Youths leaders from the Oil Producing Areas of Imo State under aegis of Niger Delta Youth Forum (NDYF) have urged Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma to sack the Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) Chief Charles Orie for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the development of their communities.

The group claimed that the Commission in the past few years has failed to justify billions of naira injected into the commission for the development of the oil rich communities.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Owerri, leader of the group, Ezekwesiri Nwauwa, disclosed that the head of the commission lacks the administrative skills to manage the affairs of their communities.