Nigerians based in the North Carolina in the United States of America has said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is provoking rising discontent in the six states of the region, warning that any attempt to appoint another interim administrator will disrupt the fragile peace in the region.

The Nigerians in the United States under the aegis of the Niger Delta Patriotic Alliance (NDPA) North America Chapter, Washington DC, USA, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari said the refusal of his administration to inaugurate a substantive Board for the NDDC is a big letdown.

NDPA’s letter signed by its Secretary General, Mr. Keneth Friday, warned against the alleged plot to sack the Interim Administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa and replace him with another, declaring that facts available showed that the sacking of Akwa for another interim administrator will provoke a new form of agitation and restiveness among the youths and stakeholders across the region.

​The group noted that Niger Deltans are not interested in the sack of Akwa for another interim administrator stressing that the people want a substantive board.

It pleaded with President Buhari to distance himself from the plot to appoint an interim administrator adding that the inauguration of a substantive board would sustain the peace in the region.

The letter read in part: “The people in the Niger Delta region are not happy with your administration’s decision to toy with a commission that contributes to contentious issues of development, empowerment and other economic activities in the region”.

​“While we are urging that you retain the Interim Administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa until a substantive board is inaugurated. We want to point out that the appointment of a substantive NDDC Board will provide a wider and legal representation across the Niger Delta region that will expedite economic growth and development. Instead of acceding to the provocative plan of anti-APC politicians for the sack of Effiong Akwa and replace him with another interim administrator, it is better for Mr. President to salvage the falling rating of his administration and that of his party by appointing a substantive board to complete the announced sanitization of the commission”.

​“We are writing to you, Your Excellency, to appoint a substantive NDDC board and in the meantime, to direct the Interim Administrator Mr. Effiong Akwa to make outstanding payments to the suffering Niger Delta Contractors who have lost so much as many of their businesses and properties were confiscated by banks for failure to repay the loans, they took to fund their NDDC jobs. Many others have died in penury and left their siblings devastated.”

