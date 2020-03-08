John Adams, Minna

The Emir of Borgu in Niger State, Alhaji Muhammed Haliru Dantoro, has approved the immediate suspension of some senior councillors of the Emirate following allegations of their harbouring and aiding the movement of hostile Fulani herdsmen into the Emirate contrary to the directives of the Emir and the Niger State Government.

The suspensions were handed to the councillors after an emergency meeting held at the Gbemusu palace on Saturday evening to review the security situation in the Emirate.

Those suspended indefinitely are Wazirin Borgu, Ubandoman Borgu, Madakin Borgu, Garkuwan Borgu and Sadaukin Borgu.

In a statement by the Secretary, Borgu Emirate Council, Abubakar Jubriel, the Emir said the suspension is with immediate effect “because the Emirate will not allow anything that will jeopardise the efforts of the government at addressing the security challenge facing it.”

According to the statement, the suspended councillors were accused of violating the security arrangements put in place by the state government and the Emirate which, among other things, is to monitor strange faces entering into the Emirate and report such persons.

It would be recalled that at height of the security situation in the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello held a meeting with all traditional rulers in the state, urging them to keep a close watch on their domains and report any suspicious movement.

The Emir has set up a five-man committee to further investigate the activities that led to the issuance of residence letters and subsequently allowing entry into Borgu Emirate without his (Emir’s) knowledge for proper documentation.

The committee, which has one week to submit its report, includes as members Alh Adamu Dodo, Vice Chairman Borgu Local government as chairman, Alhaji Adamu Isah (Iyan Borgu), Mallam Saifullah Haruna, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq and Alhaji Idris Isah (Danburam Borgu) as Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Emir has relaxed the curfew imposed on the Emirate following the success so far achieved in regards to security.

The movement of people which was hitherto between 10:00 pm to 6:00 am has been relaxed from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 am.

Consequently, all Okada (transport rickshaw) riders and shops owners within the two local government areas that make up the Emirate are to stop operations at 10 pm.

“This resolution affects the entire Borgu Emirate which comprises of Borgu and Agwara Local governments Areas,” the statement read.