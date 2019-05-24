John Adams, Minna

As Nigerians prepare to elect their state football chairmen and secretaries across the 36 states of the federation, the Chairman of the Niger State Football Association and executive committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ahmed Yusuf Fresh has given reasons for seeking re-election as the state FA boss.

Speaking in Minna in an interview ahead of the state FA elective congress slated for Sunday, Fresh said his decision to go into the race was due to pressure from football stakeholders in the state, who wanted him to continue in office.

The NFF board member also disclosed that all the 25 local government FA chairmen and secretaries had endorsed him for the 5th time in office because of his contributions to the development of the game in the state.

“I am merely answering a clarion call from my executive committee members, the football community and other stakeholders in the state to continue with my good work as the state FA chairman for the next four years.

“This is the 5th time that I am vying for the position, so if the people are not satisfied with my achievements they will not ask me to continue and I am ready to serve again and again as far they want me there.

“The entire state executive committee members and the state congress strongly believed in my leadership and that is why they have asked me to lead them again.”