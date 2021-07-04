From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has engaged 67 independent monitors to supervise the smooth execution of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) in Niger State.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Safiya Sani, she explained that the mobile web-based application is called the Social Investment Management Information Systems (SIMIS).

In a statement by a Senior Information Officer, Grace Osuji, the minister said: ‘These devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained independent monitors.

‘We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state. This will enable the ministry to detect areas where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field.’

The minister noted that each of the independent monitors is expected to pay a closer look at a designated number of beneficiaries of the NSIP.

According to her, each of them would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 for the duration of one year and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

She said the ministry would disengage any monitor for misconduct or non-compliance with set guidelines and directives, urging them to discharge their duties with a sense of patriotism, diligence and security.

Meanwhile, Niger State Focal Person, Hajiya Amina Gu’ar, advised the monitors to see their task as important and urged them to be hardworking, sincere focus, and give in their best to justify their engagement.

