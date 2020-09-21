John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the arrest four men in connection with the printing and issuance of the fake certificates of the Niger State College of Education (COE), Minna.

The police gave the names of the men arrested as Sule Idris, 50; Suleiman Abubakar, 37; Suleiman Garba, 41; and Bright Echebini, 40; all from Minna, the state capital.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement in Minna on Monday, said the four suspects are being detained at the police headquarters

The suspects were handed over to the police by the screening committee set up by the State Government to screen all categories of civil servants in the State.

The police spokesman said the initial three suspects were arrested for presenting fake certificates of the Niger State College of Education Minna at the ongoing screening exercise in Minna

According to him, the suspects confessed to have conspired and contracted Bright Echebini who printed most of the forged certificates that were discovered at the screening.

He said the operatives also recovered some other forged documents found in his place of work, adding that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.