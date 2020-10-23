Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has appointed Aisha-Lami Bwari, as acting Chief Judge of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Bwari was sworn-in during the valedictory court session in honor of Aliyu Mayaki, the outgoing Chief Judge.

The Governor described the outgoing chief judge as “someone with integrity and impeccable character, who worked selflessly to improve the judiciary and welfare of judges.

“I want to congratulate you on your retirement and the good work to see that the state judiciary attain greater height.”

The governor said that steps have been taken to improve the welfare of judges, with the approval of renovation of magistrate courts and provision of vehicles to judges, to enable them function efficiently and effectively.

He reiterated his commitment to judicial autonomy to enable the judiciary carry out its major responsibilities without hindrance.

Bello assured the acting chief judge of government support, and urged her to discharge her to ensure that offenders of the law are prosecuted and punished.

In his address, Mayaki, lauded the cordial relationship between the judiciary and executive arm of government, adding that the relationship had led to speedy dispensation of justice.

He disclosed that during his tenure, three high courts were built in Kuta, Kutigi and Rijau, while vehicles were procured for judges across the state.

Mayaki appealed to the state government to give full autonomy to the judiciary to enable it discharge and perform its duties effectively.

In her remark, Bwari lauded the achievement of the outgoing chief judge, and thanked the state government for the opportunity given her. (NAN)